Terrell Owens Says 'It's a Scary Time to Be a Black Person in America' After Jacob Blake Shooting

✖

Terrell Owens has some strong thoughts about being a Black person in America after witnessing the Jacob Blake shooting. While talking to TMZ, the Pro Football Hall of Famer said what's going on in the country is not easy for Black people. He also said it didn't hit him until recently.

"As Black men, bro, we're getting killed at an alarming rate now," Owens said. "This is why we as Black men, Black people, we're scared. Honestly, I really didn't think about it until like just driving around today, like honestly, it's scary to be a Black man in America, especially if you come in any type of encounter with law enforcement." Owens is one of the most recognizable athletes in the country, but that doesn't mean he's immune to police brutality. He mentioned that he has been able to get out of situations due to him being a public figure.

"There been times where, obviously, I knew my status or what have you can get me out of a situation," Owens added. "But, I'm sure if I get pulled over, I'm sure my heart will probably be beating 90 miles an hour. Especially considering everything that has transpired since the George Floyd murder." This is not the first time Owens has talked about racism publicly. Back in June, Owens spoke to TMZ about how he dealt with systemic racism when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

"Because I was outspoken," he said when talking about the reason for the systemic racism. "Because of who I was and because of some of the coaches that said things behind closed doors and got in the ears of these owners, that's why I wasn't able to really continue on with my career." Owens continued: "To me, that was systemic racism. I experienced it when I was in San Francisco under coach Mariucci. I experienced it. Trust me, I experienced it."

Despite the issues he may have had with the 49ers, Owens went on to have a successful NFL career. He played in the league from 1996-2010 and recorded 1,078 receptions, 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns while playing for five different teams. Owens has named to the Pro Bowl six times, was a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and led the NFL in receptions touchdowns three times (2001, 2002, 2006). Along with being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Owens was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team.