'Monday Night Football' 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Bengals

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season ends with another doubleheader. Monday Night Football will feature two games — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles vs. Buccaneers game will kick off on Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET and air on ABC and ESPN+. The Rams vs. Bengals game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and ESPN 2 (ManningCast).

The Eagles (2-0) are off to a strong start, defeating the New England Patriots in Week 1 and beating the Minnesota Vikings last week. Running back D'Andre Swift has been a key player for the Eagles as he rushed for 178 yards and one touchdown in two games. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith looks to build off a strong 2022 season, posting 11 receptions with 178 yards and two touchdowns this year. The Eagles are facing a Buccaneers team (2-0) that is looking to be 3-0 and have sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

"You look back at the first two games, you look at the total yards of offense that we had. The first game, I do not know how much we had (251), but I know we had about 450 (actually 430) last week. So that is pretty on par for what we have been able to do offensively," Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said on Thursday, per the team's official website. "When you think about how it gets done, that is what everybody else wants to talk about."

The Rams (1-1) and Bengals (0-2) will be a Super Bowl LVI rematch. Los Angeles won the championship game but took a step back in 2022, finishing with a 5-12 record last season. After beating the Seattle Seahawks to start 2023, the Rams suffered a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. They are facing a Bengals team who are desperate for a win after losing the first two games of the year. Bengals fans are hoping quarterback Joe Burrow will play on Monday night as he's dealing with a calf injury.

"Whenever you start 0-2 it's obviously not ideal," Burrow said last week, per the Bengals' official website. "That's the adversity of the season. That's the ups and downs of the year. The teams that come out on top at the end of it are the teams that handle that adversity the best. You can't let that snowball on you. That's what we've done in the past. If you go back and look year to year to teams that are still in it at the end, everybody has adversity at some point of the year. Everybody stinks at some point, according to the media. We're just going to sit here and continue to get better. We're going to have good practices. We're going to take it week-by-week and that's all you can do."