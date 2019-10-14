Former Cowboys WR Terrell Owens Calls out Team After Jets Loss

With the Dallas Cowboys losing to the New York Jets on Sunday and falling to 3-3 on the season, the belief is that head coach Jason Garrett may not be employed beyond the end of the regular season. As it turns out, former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens not only believes that firing Garrett is justified, but he views it as overdue.

“Hey [Jerry Jones]!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance!” Owens wrote on Twitter. “I knew they were going to [Jason Witten] on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back.”

This was not Owens’ only message about Garrett on social media. The longtime wide receiver went back and forth with Cowboys’ fans for quite some time, as well as with First Take host Stephen A. Smith. Regardless of who he was talking to, the common theme in T.O.’s tweets was that this Cowboys team is extremely talented and that he believes they are under coached.

To cap off his series of tweets, Owens also said that Garrett is the man to blame for considerable talent leaving town. As Owens wrote, the Cowboys head coach is the reason why he left following the 2008 season. Garrett was the head coach at the time and was an assistant to Wade Phillips.

Interestingly enough, Owens also said that Phillips, wide receiver Dez Bryant, tight end Jason Witten, and quarterback Tony Romo all left Dallas due to the presence of Garrett. Although Witten did return after a year away from the team and was on the field during the loss to the New York Jets.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may not believe that Garrett is the primary reason for the recent losses considering that he told reporters that “it’s not just him [Garrett]. This is across the board. That had a lot of input out there tonight to get in that spot.”

Owens obviously disagrees with this assessment, as he proved on Twitter. He even tagged Jones in a post saying that he would be willing to return to the Cowboys in any capacity. “Can’t hurt,” he wrote.

A deep postseason run and an appearance in the NFC Championship could change the situation surrounding Garrett’s future with the Cowboys and provide him with a new contract, but nothing is guaranteed. He is coaching for his future employment, but Owens would still prefer to see the head coach no longer in the building or running the team.

(Photo Credit: Daniel Shirey/Getty)