Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.

“Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury,” the MNPD said in its statement Tuesday. Don Aaron, an MNDP spokesperson, told The Tennessean that the employee was allegedly using his phone to film the incident. He reportedly suffered a cut on his forehead while a female employee suffered a cut on one of her hands.

Dupree has three weeks to report for booking. The Titans linebacker and his attorney met with detectives Tuesday morning. In a statement, the Titans said they are “are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.” Dupree, 28, started his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft and was with the team for six seasons. In his career with the Steelers, Dupree recorded 54 tackles for loss and 42.5 sacks. He had a breakout season in 2019 when he notched 16 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 16 games.

In March 2021, Durpee signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans. He has played in 10 games this year and posted three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended. Dupree recently missed a few weeks of action due to an abdominal injury.

“If they keep that ground-and-pound mentality on the offensive side of the ball, when Derrick Henry takes the field and everyone is in the box and they throw the play-action pass and spread people out … they throw the out-routes and A.J. Brown taking it 60 yards to the crib off a slant, it’s a lovely situation,” Dupree said on the Behind the Mask Podcast in April 2021, per the Nashville Post. “I’m just excited they took a chance on me and I’m ready to be a part of that.”