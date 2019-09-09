Tennessee Titans CB Logan Ryan Rips Cleveland Browns Fan for Beer Shower

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan is not happy with a certain Cleveland Browns fan right now. In the Titans’ 43-13 win over the Browns, Ryan was celebrating with teammate Malcolm Butler in the endzone after he recorded a pick-6. Logan and Butler jumped into the stands and that’s when a Browns fan decided to pour beer on them.

Ryan, who got beer in the face, did not react to the fan at the time. But when he was on SiriusXM Radio on Monday. He lashed out and he was not happy about the incident.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah, you know, in this day and age it’s ridiculous,” Ryan said via the team’s official website. “I understand that we play football. I understand that we’re modern-day gladiators. I understand that fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever, but you know, we’re human beings.

This @budlight’s for you?@RealLoganRyan and the @Titans got doused by beer by a @Browns fan after the Malcolm Butler pick-6. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/mQ4QAO8ztM — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 9, 2019

“And I think in society nowadays that’s, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player to hop up over the rail and to have beer splashed in your face and you’re not allowed to respond. … Fans are allowed to throw beer in our face and yell whatever they want to yell at us and there’s no penalty?”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about it he had some advice for the fan,

“I would tell ’em not to waste beer — that’s a bad thing to do, he said.”

There has been no word on who the fan is and if he will be punished for the beer shower. But as angry as Ryan is about the incident, he has to be very happy about the Titans’ performance in the first game of the year. The fan may have poured beer on the Rutgers alum because the Browns could not contain him. In the win, Ryan recorded eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, two quarterbacks hits, one interception and one pass defended. Along with Ryan’s performance, the Titans got a strong effort from newly acquired edge rusher Cameron Wake who tallied three tackles, four quarterback hits two tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

The Titans will look to keep the good times rolling when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Nashville on Sunday. As for the Browns, they will look to bounce back when they take on the New York Jets in road contest next Monday night.