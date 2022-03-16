Tennessee Titans to Cut Star Wide Receiver Julio Jones, and NFL Fans Have Thoughts

Julio Jones is looking for a new NFL team. According to ESPN, the Tennessee Titans are planning to cut Jones who is signed through the 2024 season. They acquired Jones via trade for the Atlanta Falcons last year, but the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver had a disappointing 2021 campaign, catching 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown. He was slowed down with injuries, leading him to only play in 10 of the 17 regular-season games.

“It felt good to get out there and start hitting some shots, and making some plays for the offense,” Jones said after Titans’ final regular-season game in January. “It was good. It’s been a process for me, going back and forth playing, not playing.

“The guys just supported me through the whole time, and they came out there and they celebrated (after the three-yard touchdown catch), and we shared that moment. It was just cool to have your brothers out there. We play one play at a time for one another.” Here’s a look at NFL fans reacting to Jones being cut.

Breaking News

One fan wrote: “Yooooooo come to the Raiders, DC be getting WRs paid! Want another 1000 yard season? Head to Las Vegas!”

Coming Back Home?

Another fan wrote: “Imagine Julio and Matt [Ryan] together in a colts uniform is more like it. And I’d probably root for them to win it all.”

Reason for the Move

By releasing Julio Jones with a post-June 1 designation, the #Titans save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and salary cap space. He still collects $2 million that's fully guaranteed with no offsets. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

Tom Pelissero then added, “They’ll carry an $8.4 million dead cap hit in 2023.” This move was more about the money than about production.

Good Trade for Falcons

The #Titans traded a 2022 2nd-round pick and a 2023 4th-round pick to the #Falcons for Julio Jones.



He ended up playing in 10 regular season games, recording 31 receptions, 434 yards and 1 TD.



Atlanta got an extra 2nd-round pick to offer in a potential Deshaun Watson trade…. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 16, 2022

One fan tweeted: “So they help make sure Watson goes to the NFC? Sounds good (also Watson isn’t going to Atlanta).”

Recruiting Time

@juliojones_11 you don’t have to practice with us during the week, because it’s cold. Just show up on Sundays. #Whateverittakes — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) March 16, 2022

One Buffalo Bills fan replied: “Sounds like a good idea this QB, Isaiah!! GO BILLS!!! (Also, welcome back, man. Glad you’re staying).”

Let’s Get Him

One fan said: “You could fill an entire 53 man roster with amount of players this video has been tweeted about who the Patriots never signed, or ever really had any involvement with.”

Last Question

Where do you want to see Julio Jones play next season?!#NFL pic.twitter.com/kMdnMsD0YU — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 16, 2022

And one fan replied: “He’d be perfect in Baltimore. Him and Mark Andrews could be terrifying in the red zone together.”