‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Sparks Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Tweet

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry found herself facing intense backlash after sharing a clickbait story about Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death Sunday in a private helicopter crash, which also resulted in the death of eight others, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

As the country mourned the loss of the NBA legend and his young daughter, Lowry first came under scrutiny when her Twitter and Instagram account shared a link to the story that, when clicked, would result in the reality personality being paid. Lowry and many of the other Teen Mom stars have revealed in the past that their partnership with the company that shares the clickbait stories doesn’t first alert them to what will be posted, but the backlash from the story about Bryant was harsh enough that Lowry did delete it quickly.

She later returned to social media with a personal tribute to the late Lakers player, but many of her followers weren’t willing to give her a second chance.

RiP Kobe — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 26, 2020

“Money really can’t buy you [Kailyn Lowry] class, but I’m glad we could at least shame you into doing the right thing this one time,” one follower responded.

Another wrote alongside a middle finger and eye roll emoji, “But made sure that clickbait got to your page first…..”

“No. You don’t get to tweet this and make money off his death with clickbait on your instagram,” another added. “Disgusting.”

Bryant and his daughter were among nine people who died in the helicopter crash Sunday morning, which the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says occurred in the Calabasas hills as the retired NBA player and his daughter were heading to Mamba Sports Academy for basketball practice. An investigation is still being conducted as to the reason into the crash, but authorities believe heavy fog in the area may have played a role in what happened.

