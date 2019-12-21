Teen Diagnosed With Cancer to Meet LeBron James on Christmas Day

LeBron James is about to make a sick teenager’s dream come true. Corey Groves, a 17-year old from Canada who is battling stage 4 sarcoma cancer, will meet the NBA superstar on Christmas Day thanks to Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia. In a video, Groves asked if he could meet James and shake his hand.

“I have everything I want so I can’t complain. A handshake would just be the best thing,” Groves said.

Bhatia, who is known across the NBA community, worked hard to make a meeting happen and he was able to get in touch with James’ representatives. They scheduled to meeting and it will happen when the Lakers take on Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center.

“I only want to shake his hand. I’ll thank him for being an overall generous and a kind person,” Groves told CTV News Toronto per CBS Sports. “It makes me feel pretty good to see everyone came together and made it happen.”

Brampton teen Corey Groves is battling a rare, aggressive form of #cancer. His dream: to meet his hero, @KingJames. Yesterday, @superfan_nav joined us at Credit Valley Hospital to share some exciting news. 🙏✨💙 #LakeShow #WeTheNorth | @Lakers @Raptors pic.twitter.com/W6mJBHaQT4 — Trillium Health Partners (@THP_hospital) December 19, 2019

Once Groves learned the news, he went to Instagram and made the announcement. A number of supporters responded with one person saying: “If my wish was to meet [Dwyane Wade] and it finally happened after 10 years then why not you brotha I hope you meet [LeBron James].

“Congratulations [coreyswish2019] that’s dope!!!” another fan wrote. “Just saw your story on the News I’m happy for you. Enjoy the [Lakers] Game and give [LeBron James] a dap for me. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas.”

Groves will see a Lakers team that is one of the best in the NBA. As of Friday, the Lakers have a 24-5 record and they are in first place in the Western Conference. This week James revealed why the team is playing good basketball to start the year.

“As close as you guys see us on the floor, we’re probably even closer off the floor,” James said according to Spectrum SportsNet We’re continuing to build chemistry, continue to build camaraderie. Whenever anyone does anything, we pretty much do it together on the road.

“We’ve just got that bunker mentality, that brotherhood when we hit the road and we just look out for one another. It’s a great group of guys and like I said, it’s always good energy. Everyone is energy givers and not energy seekers, and that’s big-time for a marathon of a season like this.”