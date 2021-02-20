Taylor Swift Grades Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Dancing to Hit Song '22'

✖

Jimmy Butler is a big Taylor Swift fan and loves dancing to her songs. That was one of the topics of discussion when the Miami Heat star appeared on NBA on TNT as the crew dug up one of the videos with Butler dancing to Swift's song "22" when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls in 2014. Dwayne Wade gave Butler a 9, but when Swift saw the video a couple of days later, she gave Butler a 13 out of 10.

Back in 2015, Butler talked about how his teammates don't like it when he plays songs from Grammy Award-winning singer. “I get my own playlist in warmups sometimes,” Butler said, as reported by Bleacher Report. “My teammates don’t like it very much because it’s country music, but they get over it." Butler went on to explain why he likes Swift, who has sold over 200 million records worldwide.

13/10 😺 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 19, 2021

“I like Taylor Swift,” Butler said. “I like music a whole, but her music is kinda catchy...I try to listen to people I’ve gained relationships with over the years, so whether it’s Ludacris or Lee Brice or Jason Aldean, whoever it is I try to support them just like they support me." Swift is clearly a supporter of Butler, but this is not the first time she has publicly interacted with NBA players. In 2017, Swift went to Twitter to congratulate Russell Westbrook for being named NBA MVP.

“Remember I was the one who taught you to play basketball," she said in the video. "I was the one who taught you to dribble, to shoot hoops, you know? And I remember the first time you beat me at basketball. I was very upset, and you said, if you remember correctly, you said ‘You just have to shake it off.’ And I got an idea. …We go back, what 20 years … actually we’ve never met, that’s a fake story but I wish it were true. You are amazing, you’re the MVP, I’m so happy for you, sending the biggest hug ever." Swift is one of the most accomplished musicians in history, winning 10 Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, 32 American Music Awards and 23 Billboard Music Awards.