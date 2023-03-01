'Superstar' Billy Graham Still Dealing With Serious Illness, Wife Offers Update

A WWE legend is dealing with a serious Illness. "Superstar" Billy Graham was hospitalized in early January due to an ear infection that spread to his skull and sent him into cardiac arrest, per Wrestling Inc. It was then revealed on his official Facebook page that the 79-year-old has contracted COVID-19. Graham's wife, Valerie, gave an update on his health status and asked the fans to pray for him.

In the post, which was shared last week, Valerie, who also contracted COVID-19, said that her husband has "developed chills, cough and nausea. Please pray for discernment for those caring for him tonight and for the Lords mercy to be on him. He's been fighting so hard and God has brought him through so much….I know that our Father will bring him through whatever this is."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Graham and Valerie with medical bills. "Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately," the page reads. "He coded, but God decided that it was not his time to go, and brought him back to us! He is going on over three weeks in the Mayo hospital ICU, checked into a rehab center, and is now back at the Mayo. He is dealing with a myriad of very serious health issues: a major infection in his ears and skull that may take six months of intravenous IVs, congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss as a result of the infection, and the list goes on. He is facing a long period of rehab, and his insurance will only pay a portion of this. He is facing at least two months in a skilled nursing facility, once he is stabilized and released from the Mayo hospital. Wayne has lost 45 pounds in the last three weeks.

"Wayne's wife Valerie is doing the best she can to work full time, while also doing all she can for her husband. They are facing mounting long-term medical-related bills. Any amount would be greatly appreciated. Graham is known for his time in WWE during the 1970s and 1980s. He won the WWE Championship, (called the World Wide Wrestling Federation at the time) in 1997 and held the title for 206 days before losing it to Bob Backlund. Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.