Super Wild Card Weekend: Time, Channel and How to Watch Steelers vs. Chiefs

Tonight’s NFL playoff game will feature two quarterbacks who have championship experience. Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. It will stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NFL.com, NBC Sports App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Steelers (9-7-1) enter the game as a heavy underdog. They clinched a playoff spot on the final week of the regular season after beating the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders taking down the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Steelers lose tonight, it could be the final game for Roethlisberger who has teased retirement. And he’s going into the game with no worries about the outcome.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would assume, as a group, you understand that we probably aren’t supposed to be here,” Roethlisberger said, this week. “We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams I think are in, we’re probably number 14. … We’re probably 20-point underdogs, and we’re going to the No. 1 seed, the No. 1 team. I know they’re not the No. 1 seed, obviously, but they’re the No. 1 team that has won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football. We don’t have a chance. So, let’s just go in and play and have fun.”

The Chiefs (12-5) finished the regular season strong after getting off to a rough start. After getting blown out by the Tennesee Titans in Week 7 to go 3-4 on the year, the Chiefs win nine of their last 10 games to earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a Mahomes-type season, throwing for 4,839 yards with 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 98.5 passer rating.

“You want to be the best going into the playoffs, and I think offensively we’ve gotten better and better as the season has gone on,” Mahomes said, per the Kansas City Star. “We’ve played against a lot of different defenses, so we’ll be ready for anything coming … into the playoffs.”