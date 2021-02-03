Super Bowl: The Weeknd Dropping Major Cash to Rent Tampa Home Amid Halftime Show Prep

✖

The Weeknd is getting his preparation set for one of the biggest moments of his career as he is tasked with performing the Super Bowl halftime show. Football’s grandest stage, the Super Bowl will also be free to everyone for the first time. As The Weeknd gets ready for the event, it appears he paid a pretty penny for a place to stay the week ahead of the spectacle in Tampa. The “Blinding Lights’ singer is staying in a $9.1 million mansion on Davis Island, which are right outside the city and offer exquisite views of the Bay area.

Page Six notes that it’s a six-bedroom pad that clocks in more than 6,000 square feet. The house also features a pool and a private dock. With The Weeknd setting up shop in the area ahead of the Super Bowl, the musician isn’t wasting any time setting some time aside to help out those in need. On Monday, he helped to feed frontline healthcare workers along with Postmates. In an interview with Billboard ahead of Sunday, The Weeknd revealed that in addition to the typical costs covered by the event for his halftime show, he chipped in a whopping $7 million of his own money to construct a setup that he feels meets his vision.

The Canadian musician released his fourth album in 2020, “After Hours.” Along with his chart-topping single ‘Blinding Lights,” his other singles from the record include “Heartless,” “In Your Eyes,” and “Save Your Tears.” As is the case with any Super Bowl halftime show, fans have been speculating what will make his setlist. All four of those singles are popular choices among fans of his, as well as some tracks from his first album including “Starboy” and “I Feel It Coming.” There also is speculation about any potential guests he may have join him on stage. Popular choices include Ariana Grande, who has done multiple songs with him, Doja Cat, who also teamed up with Kenny G for “In Your Eyes,” as well as Daft Punk, a duo that collaborated with him on his earlier hits. There’s also his track for Black Panther with Kendrick Lamar, “Pray For Me,” that has some wondering if he’ll bring the California rapper onstage.

While The Weeknd steals the headlines as the biggest musical act, there are other artists who will be taking in the Super Bowl. Miley Cyrus will be headline a pregame party in partnership with TikTok. The national anthem will also see Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan teaming up. H.E.R. will also be singing "America The Beautiful."