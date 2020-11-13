The Weeknd Selected to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, and NFL Fans Rejoice
The halftime show for Super Bowl LV has been set as The Weeknd will be the headliner. This will be the first time the 30-year old singer will perform at the biggest sporting event of the year, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. DPS will produce the show with Roc Nation.
“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said. The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year, with more than 104 million viewers tuning in to last year's show. This will be the 10th year Pepsi has been the show's title sponsor and the 19th year as an NFL partner.
"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," Shawn JAY-Z Carter said, who is head of Roc Nation. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
Fans seem to be very happy with the NFL's choice of The Weeknd performing at the Super Bowl. This comes on the heels of his 2020 album, After Hours, becoming the most-streamed R&B album of all time. The interesting thing is his 2016 album Starboy is No. 2 on the list.
This fan wants Daft Punk to join The Weeknd on stage. That would be big as Daft Punk and The Weeknd have had success working together in the past. Like The Weeknd, Daft Punk has won multiple Grammy Awards. In 2014, the duo won four Grammys including Album of the Year for Random Access Memories and Record of the Year for "Get Lucky."
Could Drake join The Weeknd on stage? Both artists are from Canada and have worked together in the past, but things have been rocky for the two, according to XXL. The two originally met in 2011 and collaborated on many various projects over the years.
The NFL is hoping The Weeknd's performance will be just as strong as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira who performed at the Super Bowl this past February. Fans loved the performance, and the show even won an Emmy Award.
The Weeknd has come a long way considering where he was 10 years ago. In the span, he went from a struggling local artist to becoming one of the most successful music stars in the world. And his brand will continue to grow with the Super Bowl halftime show.
This fan has predicted the setlist for The Weeknd's performance. He has a number of top songs, but this is likely what he will sing on Super Bowl Sunday, especially "Blinding Lights" since that's one of the top songs of 2020.
Because of The Weeknd's success and the artists he has worked with over the years, there are a number of guests he could come out with him for the halftime show. Fans would love to see him and Ariana Grande on stage as their song, "Love Me Harder," was a top 10 hit in 2014.