The Weeknd Selected to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, and NFL Fans Rejoice

The halftime show for Super Bowl LV has been set as The Weeknd will be the headliner. This will be the first time the 30-year old singer will perform at the biggest sporting event of the year, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. DPS will produce the show with Roc Nation.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said. The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year, with more than 104 million viewers tuning in to last year's show. This will be the 10th year Pepsi has been the show's title sponsor and the 19th year as an NFL partner.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," Shawn JAY-Z Carter said, who is head of Roc Nation. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.