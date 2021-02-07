Super Bowl National Anthem Singer: Who Is Jazmine Sullivan?

✖

Jazmine Sullivan will take part in one of the biggest spectacles of the year when she performs the national anthem duet at Super Bowl LV. The “Heaux Tales” musician will team up with country music superstar, Eric Church, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, which will be free to everyone on CBS. An R&B singer, Sullivan just released her latest album this year, which debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums Chart. The Philadelphia native is 33-years-old.

Sullivan being selected to perform a duet for the national anthem at the Super Bowl is a major milestone. It’s the first time two people will be taking part in the song since Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin did so for Super Bowl XL in 2006. This will also be the first time Sullivan and Church perform together. On Jan. 12, Sullivan performed her single, “Girl Like Me’ during an appearance on The Tonight Show. She noted in a prior statement to her record label per Rolling Stone that the song was written as a way to “give voice to every woman.” Sullivan said the song is a means of describing how women want to be treated, that they can be their own person and that things have dramatically changed, “Women are over feeling ashamed about the decisions we have made, or chose to make, in regards to our bodies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazmine Sullivan (@jazminesullivan)

Sullivan has been around the music scene for quite some time. She debuted her first studio album in 2008 called “Fearless.” That album was crafted by several producers, including Missy Elliot and Wyclef Jean. It debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 charter and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America after exceeding 500,000 sales. Two years later she came out with Love Me Back, also produced by Missy Elliot along with the likes of Ne-Yo and Salaam Remi. After some time off, she debuted “Reality Show” in 2015 as her third album. Her fourth album, “Heaux Tales,” came out on Jan. 8 and amid the coronavirus pandemic, was mostly recorded at her home in Philadelphia.

Other musical acts that will appear throughout the Super Bowl festivities included The Weeknd, who will have the honor of performing the halftime show. Miley Cyrus also will doing a pregame concert as part of the TikTok tailgate. In 2020, Shakira teamed up with Jennifer Lopez for the halftime show in Miami. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.