Social Media Predicts Super Bowl LVI Winner Ahead of 2021 NFL Season

The NFL preseason has kicked off and fans have already made their predictions on who will win Super Bowl LVI. BetOnline.ag took a look at what fans on Twitter are searching in terms of "Super Bowl 56," "Super Bowl LVI champ" and "win Super Bowl 56." When putting in those keywords, 200,000 tweets came up and were geotagged within the U.S to determine who America thinks will win the Super Bowl.

In February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Led by Tom Brady, the Buccaneers could win it again, but the Chiefs show no signs of slowing down as they have either reached the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl the last three seasons. The Green Bay Packers are another team to watch. With Aaron Rodgers back at the helm, the Packers have all the tools to be Los Angeles-bound next year.

But in each season, there always seems to be a team that comes out of nowhere to make a run. The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott back and could take over a weak NFC East. The Cleveland Browns, who won a playoff game last year, could take another big step forward this fall. Here's a look at who social media thinks will win the Super Bowl.