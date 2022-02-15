Super Bowl LVI Sets Historic Television Viewership Record

Super Bowl LVI was one of the biggest television events in recent memory. On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced that the game drew an average audience of 112.3 million, including 101.1 million TV viewers and another 11.2 million streamers. Super Bowl LVI was shown on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital and Yahoo Sports. It ranked as the most-watched program in five years since Super Bowl LI featuring the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

“The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years,” Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

“We’re gratified that our strategy of combining the two most powerful events in the world – the Super Bowl and the Olympics – on ‘Super Gold Sunday’ has paid off in such a big way,” NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua added. “We look forward to continuing this strategy into the future.”

This year’s Super Bowl on NBC peaked at 104.4 million viewers from 7:45 to 8 p.m. ET. The game averaged 99.2 million viewers on NBC which is a 4% increase from last year. And when it comes to the halftime show, an average of 103.4 million viewers watched from 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET. The halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, along with special guest 50 Cent.

The viewers saw a thrilling ending to the game as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp late in the fourth quarter to give the Rams the 23-20 victory. This is the first Super Bowl title for the Rams in Los Angles and second overall.

“It means everything,” Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said after the game. “This organization drafted me eight years ago to have an opportunity to help bring this here. To start in St. Louis and have our struggles and then come to L.A. and be able to build something special, bring in Coach McVay – one thing I told him when he got here, before I had the opportunity to play for him and get to know him, I told him as long as he’s here, I want to continue to be a part of this organization and help build on the legacy. We’re building a legacy. Legacies are built not from individual stats, but from team success.”