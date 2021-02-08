Super Bowl Halftime Show: The Weeknd's Net Worth Revealed

✖

The Weeknd on Sunday is set to step onto the stage at Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which you can watch for free, marking just his latest accomplishment. Officially breaking onto the music scene a decade ago, he has released several albums and racked up numerous awards, and given that the performer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is reportedly shelling out $7 million of his own money to "make this halftime show be what he envisioned," it comes as little surprise that all of those career successes have led to a massive net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Weeknd boasts a whopping net worth of $100 million and is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. He had his highest-earning year in 2017, when he brought in $92 million before taxes. At the time, he ranked No. 6 on Forbes' list of highest-paid entertainers of the year, falling behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Drake, J.K. Rowling, Beyoncé, and Diddy, who scored the No. 1 spot with $130 million. The outlet reported that he earned more than $1.1 million per stop on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall World Tour.

Although 2017 may have been a record-earning year for the performer, his wealth has only continued to grow in the years since. In 2019, he ranked No. 97 on Forbes' list after taking in $40 million that year. Much of that mind-boggling sum came from endorsement deals with Puma and Bacardi, as The Weeknd had slowed his pace, playing mainly festivals like Lollapalooza and Panorama during the 2019 scoring period. It remains to be seen what his 2020 earnings will be, though they are sure to be impressive given the massive success his latest album, After Hours. One thing is for sure, though, his Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show Performance will not be cushioning his net worth at all, as he will not be getting a paycheck for performing, according to Cosmopolitan. The NFL never pays artists for the halftime show, as it is viewed as free advertising.

As for what The Weekend puts his wealth towards? For starters, he owns a penthouse in Los Angeles overlooking the Beverly Hills Country Club. He purchased the space in December 2019 for $21 million, with the building's monthly HOA fee said to be $6,800. He also owns a three-acre estate in Hidden Hills, California which he picked up for $18 million in June 2017. He listed the latter property for $25 million in June 2020. He also dropped some major cash to rent a Tampa home while preparing for the halftime show, with Page Six reporting that he stayed in a $9.1 million mansion on Davis Island right outside the city.

The performer also puts his money towards numerous charitable causes, giving away $1.5 million in June 2020 to three separate endeavors – $500,000 to MusiCares, which has aided musicians amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; $500,000 to front-line workers at Ontario's Scarborough Health Network; and an earlier $500,000 to various charities following the death of George Floyd.