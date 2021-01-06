The Weeknd Fans Think He's Dissing the Grammys in New 'Save Your Tears' Video
The Weeknd may be throwing some major shade at the Grammys. On Tuesday, the 30-year-old singer released the music video for his single, "Save Your Tears," from his 2020 album, After Hours, and while some fans were surprised to see his drastically altered face, some believed the video offered more than just a few disses at the awards show. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was not nominated for the 2021 ceremony, despite the success of After Hours.
In the four-minute-long video, the musician has since removed the bloodied bandages he donned during the 2020 American Music Awards and other live appearances, instead debuting a plastic surgery-like look created by the use of prosthetics. One of the first possible digs at the Grammys comes as the musician performs at a masquerade ball, the attendees wearing lavish masks, which many on social media believed referenced "fake" celebrities. Another possible diss occurs at the 1:50 mark of the video when The Weeknd throws a gold trophy away after singing, "I broke your heart like someone did to mine / And now you won't love me for a second time."
Despite the commercial and professional success of After Hour and "Blinding Lights" breaking the record for the longest-running song ever in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, among other milestones, The Weeknd's name was left completely off the list of 2021 Grammy Awards nominees. His lack of nominations had immediately sparked outrage among fans, and the musician himself had even hit out at the awards show. In a tweet at the time, he claimed the Grammys "remain corrupt," adding, "you owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."
Addressing the apparent snub, the Recording Academy's interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told Billboard explained, "for The Weeknd, in every year you only have a certain amount of people you can nominate for each category.. ...In my experience, it’s not really been about trying to even the playing field for every different group and make sure that everyone's included. It’s really about trying to highlight quality and excellence."
Given the awards show drama and his snub, Twitter exploded following the Tuesday release of the "Save Your Tears" music video. The social media platform quickly filled with theories from fans dissecting each still, pointing out the different ways in which the video possibly took a dig at the Grammys. Scroll down to see what they're saying.
i think Abel is showing us how constantly pressured he feels to be “perfect” by the industry, grammys etc so now he got that botched up face— 𝐍 ⛓🖤 (@oxcyhours) January 5, 2021
and i think at some point he will have an alone again mv where he takes it off and learns to love himself for who he is pic.twitter.com/MgqtiQUfaa
prevnext
The Weeknd throws major shade at the Grammy's in the latest music video for 'Save Your Tears' 😳 pic.twitter.com/LzFF3bi6nX— Hip Hop Supply (@HipHopSuppIy) January 5, 2021
The Weeknd’s newest video “Save Your Tears” depicts The Weeknd with a chiseled face performing around people with masks. This is a diss to the Grammys. Abel also throws a Trophy(Grammy)Away. These people with masks are supposed to be celebrities.— We All Fall (@a_weeknd) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Another thing noticed is we can assume when Abel dancers around and on top of the celebrities he’s claiming his spot above them. Abel then makes it rain on them with champagne. This is Abel calling everyone who lets the Grammys get away with things like this.— We All Fall (@a_weeknd) January 5, 2021
So Abel's on stage performing, physically looking fake and not his true self. He's performing for a crowd full of masked people. the crowd could symbolize the Grammys voters bc I don't think we know who they are irl. pic.twitter.com/pbyixlRkvc— aqua | protect black women (@xoharris2000) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Him performing for these masked people could symbolize artists having to perform and do things for the Recording Academy in order to get nominations, maybe even wins.— aqua | protect black women (@xoharris2000) January 5, 2021
The music video of Save Your Tears by The Weeknd is such a masterpiece! Especially the diss towards Grammy!!— Riya द Great (@Riyakadam136) January 6, 2021
prevnext
I Think Basically it’s shots At the Grammy and How The Only Way for him to be Recognized by them is to Be Fake in front of a Crowd of Fake People.— The GrandMaster (@TaeKwonzy) January 5, 2021
In The Weeknd’s latest music video he’s seen performing at a show, getting on stage and throwing away the trophy…
He REALLY said fuck the Grammys💀 pic.twitter.com/bG9m8nOtHT— All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) January 5, 2021
prevnext
Oh and also he “pours champagne” while standing over the judges lmao pic.twitter.com/ps51mwRp7B— All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) January 5, 2021
Also looked like this 💀
He knows it’s all superficial politics. pic.twitter.com/sSlEvqJJUR— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) January 5, 2021
prevnext
DO YOU GET IT??!!! HAHAHA! 😂😂@theweeknd@RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/EUYNeNmT7Z— Mt3b (@iMotab_92) January 5, 2021
He could have possibly referenced the Grammys when he had thrown that giant trophy. It’s possible he threw a sneak diss in there— 𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖑𝖘 𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 ㄣ⃒ (@hornyforabel) January 5, 2021
prev
Something about the scene with @theweeknd throwing that trophy points out some major shade towards the Grammys (@RecordingAcad)— Abì.Móhan (@AbiiiMohan) January 6, 2021
😜😜😜 #saveyourtears @lamarXO https://t.co/uKEu13vcaA