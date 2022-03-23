Miami Dolphins Trading for Tyreek Hill Leads to Wild Reactions From NFL Fans

The Miami Dolphins made a big splash this offseason by trading for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In the trade, the Dolphins sent the five draft picks, including their first and second-round pick for this year. Additionally, Hill will sign a four-year, $120 million extension with $72.2 million guaranteed with the Dolphins.

Hill has been with the Chiefs since being drafted by the team in 2016. From the start, Hill has been a superstar, making the All-Pro First team in his rookie season. Over the last six years, Hill has been an explosive wide receiver, and he was one of the reasons the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2019. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.

The Hill trade is just one of the many big offseason moves in the NFL. Recently, wide receiver Davante Adams, who spent his entire career with Green Bay Packers, was recently traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and he signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract. And with this being a blockbuster deal, NFL fans had a lot to say about the move.

One fan said: “Terrible move by MIA. Tua can’t throw the ball more than 20 yards downfield and Tyreek is coming up on 30 years old. Can’t be the fastest guy in the league forever.”

Another fan wrote: “He’s talented, no question, but I don’t think he’s worth $120 million with Tua at QB. But good for him.”

One fan said: “Let’s goo it’s about time my dolphins are trying to win games in become a contender no we need RB and some more defense help in the secondary.”

One person wrote: “The Wildcard team your not gonna wanna face in 2022. First 6 weeks they’ll be shaky. Next 6 they’ll start to click. Last 6 they’re gonna be the team that scores fast on you so watch out. I predict lots of Jet Sweeps to Hill.”

One fan asks: “Why would he want to play with Tua?!? Crazy he is going for a downgrade at QB?” Another fan responded: “Chiefs couldn’t offer $72m in guarantees don’t question this man’s motives BLAME CAPITALISM and the racist NFL salary cap.”

One fan replied: “Don’t necessarily agree but that is a great meme, appropriate for many instances of teams thinking their one player away when they are really 15. Love it.”

And this fan replied: “People selling out for the bag!especially since Brady’s back and the NFC is trash now, GL with the AFC competition.”