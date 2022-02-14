Super Bowl 2023: Date, Location and How to Watch

Super Bowl LVI has come to an end, which means it’s now time to start talking about Super Bowl LVII. Planning for the game has already started as the city has to get ready for the game as well as the events leading up to it. The 2023 Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, and Fox will broadcast the game with a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff time.

This will be the fourth time the Phoenix, Arizona area will host the Super Bowl. The first time the city hosted the game happened in 1996 for Super Bowl XXX. The game was played at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys won the game 27-17 and it would be the last time they would win the Super Bowl after winning three in the 1990s. Cowboys quarterback Larry Brown was named Super Bowl MVP.

The second Super Bowl in Arizona happened in 2008 between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. It was played at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the Giants came away with the 17-14 win in Super Bowl XLII. That was the same year that the Patriots went undefeated the regular season. Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw two touchdowns in the win and was named Super Bowl MVP. It was one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history as the Patriots were favored by 12.

The Patriots bounced back in 2015 when the Super Bowl returned to Glendale, Arizona and they came away with a 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time in his career, and it was the Patriots’ first Super Bowl title in 10 years.

Who will play in next year’s Super Bowl? In the last two seasons, the host city for the Super Bowl welcomed their home team to play in the game. Does this mean the Arizona Cardinals are on their way to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy? This past season, the Cardinals reached the postseason but lost the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round. In their history, the Cardinals have reached the playoffs 11 times and played in the Super Bowl once which was in 2009 against the Steelers.