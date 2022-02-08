Super Bowl 2022: Matthew Stafford Reveals Which A-List Actor Should Play Him in a Movie

Matthew Stafford knows exactly who should play him if there was a movie made about his life. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback spoke to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, and a correspondent from Access Hollywood asked him who he wanted to play him in a movie. Stafford believes he should be played by an Academy Award winner.

“It’s a great question, I have no idea. I’ll say Leonardo DiCaprio,” Stafford said. “He’s one of my favorites. Big-time actor, special actor. I don’t know how he is at throwing the football, but [with] modern technology, I’m sure we can make it look good.” There is a specific reason why Stafford said DiCaprio. In January, Stafford’s wife Kelly said on her podcast that they met DiCaprio a while ago during their vacation in the Bahamas with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife. The group ate dinner with DiCaprio, model Nina Agdal and two others, and after dinner they all became friends.

If Matthew Stafford's life was a movie 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pS0P2hYozD — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2022

Stafford has put together an interesting NFL career. After having success at the University of Georgia, Stafford was selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Lions in 2009. He had some good seasons in Detroit, but in his 12 seasons with the Lions, Stafford never won a playoff game. That changed with he was traded to the Rams following the 2020 season as he won three playoff games this season to help the Rams reach the Super Bowl.

“I’m just so proud of this group,” Stafford said following the Rams win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game last month, per the team’s official website. “We’ve had high expectations all year. Done nothing but do everything in our power to try and meet those. It’s a driven group we have in there. This game wasn’t perfect. It wasn’t easy in some spots, but we found a way to win the game. That’s what it’s all about. I’m just happy and proud to be a part of this group. And we got some more work left to do.”

DiCaprio won an Academy Award for his role in The Revenant in 2016. He earned additional Oscar nominations for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Aviator, Blood Diamond, The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. DiCaprio is set to star in the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon with Rober De Niro and Jesse Plemons.