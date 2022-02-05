Super Bowl 2022: Fatburger Giving Away 56 Free Burgers Every Hour During Big Game

Fatburger oozes America, and it is for that reason their Super Bowl LVI celebration is quite fitting. In honor of the 56th Super Bowl, the marquee event for the NFL and technically the USA in these modern times, Fatburger is giving away 56 burgers every hour during the game.

According to PEOPLE, the promotion will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT the day of the game, continuing through 6:30 p.m. PT. Does this mean folks who walk in during those hours will be greeted by their choice of burger out of 56 freebies? Not precisely because that would be silly. Instead, Fatburger is using its Instagram account to post special codes each hour that people can redeem through online ordering.

If you’re one of the lucky 56 to use that hour’s code, you can enjoy a free original Fatburger, which is a beef patty on a toasted bun, and a choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish if desired. There are a few catches, however. Namely the burger joint will only honor one per customer. You also can’t go stacking it with any other deals offered at your local Fatburger.

Don’t live near a Fatburger? Head to a Wendy’s or Five Guys and celebrate your own way. It might not be free, but the darn example is set. Fatburger is leading the charge and one reason they are is because of Super Bowl LVI being played in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. The West Coast burger chain has a huge event in its backyard to celebrate and is taking advantage. The Los Angeles Rams, who are typically home in the stadium, will technically be visitors against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams were last in the big game back in 2019, losing to the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.

This time they’ll be facing off against an underdog Bengals team that stunned the Kansas City Chiefs to head to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years. That alone deserves a free burger, right?

If you’re not into the classic staple of fast food, other restaurants are also offering some interesting deals for the big game. DiGiorno pizza is giving away a free pizza at any point during the game if the score matches the first three digits of Pi. So if the score is 3-14 or 14-3, fans could get a free “pie” after registering.

🚨 RETWEET IF YOU WANT FREE WINGS 🚨



If Cincinnati-Los Angeles goes to overtime, everyone in America gets free wings. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 31, 2022

A more traditional option is Buffalo Wild Wings, giving everybody in the nation six free wings of their choosing if the game goes into overtime. If both teams manage to be deadlocked, fans can prepare for their six free wings on Feb. 28 from 4-7 p.m. local time. And that’s boneless or traditional, which ain’t too shabby.

Given the amount of tight games and overtime showdowns this postseason, B-Dubs better hope they’ve got some extra wings in the back. No matter your choice, it’s sure to be what Ice Cube would consider a good day.