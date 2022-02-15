Super Bowl 2022: Fans Run Onto Field, Tackled by Security

Two fans ran onto the field while Super Bowl LVI was being played and were quickly tackled by security, according to TMZ Sports. The videos and pictures show a man dressed in back sprinting almost the entire length of the field until security grabs him. TMZ Sports says the guy came close to approaching some Rams players. The second fan was wearing a gray hoodie and red shorts and was quickly brought down by security. Both fans were escorted off the field and missed the fourth quarter of the game that featured the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. There’s no word on what caused the two fans to run onto the field.

The fourth quarter saw the Rams battle back after being down a touchdown to come away with a 23-20 victory. It’s the first Super Bowl win for the Rams in Los Angeles and the second overall as they won it when they were based in St. Louis in 2000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/ScottFeinberg/status/1493036899279114246?s=20&t=IYzhOyyRp1D2Nhs7CHV85g

“It means everything,” Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said after the game. “This organization drafted me eight years ago to have an opportunity to help bring this here. To start in St. Louis and have our struggles and then come to L.A. and be able to build something special, bring in Coach McVay – one thing I told him when he got here before I had the opportunity to play for him and get to know him, I told him as long as he’s here, I want to continue to be a part of this organization and help build on the legacy.

“We’re building a legacy. Legacies are built not from individual stats, but from team success. The ultimate goal is to be a world champion, I’ve been saying that for the past few years. To finally get the opportunity to feel this, be living in it right now, this time, this moment – it’s hard to put it in words right now.” Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. It was a great way to end a memorable season for Kupp who won the Offensive Player of the Year award for the 2021 season.

“I was just looking at my family and looking at my wife and my boys coming out here,” Kupp said. “They have sacrificed and they have been through it with me, they have encouraged me through. I mean my wife has been with me since senior year in high school. She has been through all of it and she has seen it all. She knows the sacrifices because she has lived the sacrifices herself as well. It was so amazing to see them while I was up on the podium.