Super Bowl 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Super Bowl Sunday is here. After a very interesting 2020 season, Super Bowl LV has arrived, and fans will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs do battle. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. Fans can also watch the game online for free via CBS Sports.

Coverage for the Super Bowl begins at 2 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will provide extensive digital access to live coverage of Super Bowl LV, and fans can watch via CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices. Coverage will also be available via the CBS All-Access subscription service.

"We’re excited to broaden the availability of our Super Bowl LV stream this year, and we look forward to building on the incredibly strong momentum NFL football is driving on CBS All Access as a cornerstone of the extensive live sports offerings available on the service," Jeff Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital, said in a press release. Super Bowl LV will also stream for free on NFL digital properties across devices and on mobile through the Chiefs and Buccaneers mobile properties, Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties. The championship game will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms.

The Buccaneers are playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2002. Tom Brady signed with the Bucs in March of last year, and his 40 touchdown passes help the Bucs get back to being a championship contender. For Brady, this will his 10th Super Bowl appearance, and he's looking to win his seventh title.

"I think just being grateful for all of the blessings in my life," Brady said to reporters earlier this week. "I've got more than anyone could imagine. In the end I just try to do the best that I can do with every situation. You understand that there are a lot of people that have supported me over the time to get to this point."

The Chiefs are the defending champions and finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is considered the best player in the NFL right now, winning the MVP award in 2018 and the Super Bowl MVP award last season. Experts believe if Mahomes wins on Sunday night he could have the same type of career as Brady.

"You have to focus on, for me, trying to find a way to repeat, find a way to win a second championship and find a way to do whatever I can to win with this team," Mahomes told reporters this week. "You don't get these opportunities every year in the NFL to be in the Super Bowl and to be in these games, so you don't want to look back and have regrets on how you played or how you went about the week before preparing to go out there to play your best football."