Fake 'Taylor Swift' Pickup Sign at Las Vegas Airport Raises Eyebrows Ahead of Super Bowl

Taylor Swift made it to the game just fine, without this strange person's help.

A funny stunt at Las Vegas Airport raised some eyebrows and excited some Swifties in the process. According to Entertainment Tonight, a fake limo driver with a Taylor Swift pickup sign set up at Harry Reid International Airport.

The fake driver definitely looked the part, clad in a black suit, and they stood by patiently just waiting for Swift and dealing with curious fans. It wasn't anything nefarious, thankfully, and was actually the work of Front Office Sports.

Taylor Swift is currently on a 12-hour flight from Japan to Las Vegas to get to the Super Bowl.



So, we pretended we were picking her up from the airport to see how people would react. pic.twitter.com/h2UDJjGq78 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 10, 2024

The site posted the video on Twitter (currently X) and you can see fans questioning the driver, asking some questions, and others just avoiding him entirely. They smelled a fake!

"I don't know if she's gonna be coming through here," one of the passersby says to the driver, leaving him to stress that he's her ride. "Are you with her?" another fan asks, and the limo driver keeps up with their ruse.

Taylor Swift was likely already at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl by this point. She flew back to the States as soon as her final Japan show wrapped up on Saturday night. From there, she returned to Los Angeles to get together and then took off for Vegas.