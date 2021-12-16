NFL Makes Major Changes to COVID-19 Protocols Amid League’s Rising Cases

The NFL is dealing with rising cases of COVID-19, leading to league officials making a big decision. On Thursday, the NFL announced it’s altering its health and safety protocols to “address the increase in cases and the advent of the Omicron variant.”

“Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel,” the league said in a statement. “We will continue to strongly encourage the booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19. All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community.”

The “return-to-participation requirements” will make it easier for players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic to return to practice and games, according to ESPN. Under the previous protocols, a player who tested positive for COVID and is vaccinated has to have two negative tests 24 hours apart before being cleared to play. Vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 can now return in three different ways: “Two PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests that are either negative or produce a CT value of 35 or greater, one PCR test that is either negative or produces a CT value of 35 or greater, and a negative Mesa test result taken with 24 hours of the PCR test and two negative Mesa tests.

“It’s not about loosening our standards,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said. “If anything, we’re just bringing a higher degree of precision in measuring ourselves against a more precise ruler.”

Multiple teams have been dealing with multiple cases of COVID-19. The Cleveland Browns recently placed head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and seven other starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Los Angeles Rams have placed 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. And Washington Football Team placed 17 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list this week with a total of 21 players on the list overall including 11 starters. There are no plans to postpone any games this weekend.