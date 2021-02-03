Super Bowl 2021: Fanatics Says Tom Brady Is Best-Selling NFL Player Ahead of 10th Appearance

✖

Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 10th Super Bowl, which fans can watch for free online. This has led to NFL fans buying his gear before the big game, which has also led to Brady once again making history. Fanatics, the NFL's official e-commerce partner, told ESPN that Brady had become their best-selling NFL player ever for the two-week period between the conference championship and the Super Bowl.

To no surprise, Tampa is the top-selling market for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. ESPN also noted that Orlando is ranked third while Miami is fifth. New York is the second-best market for Brady merchandise while Boston has been third or fourth in the past several days. The merchandise sales for the six-time Super Bowl champion has more than doubled since what they were after he led the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2018.

Since Brady signed with the Bucs in March of last year, his merchandise sales have seen an increase. From Aug. 1 to Nov. 1, Brady's Bucs jersey was Fanatics' highest-selling jersey across all sports. The NFLPA listed Brady second in sales for the entire 2020 season, behind Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs as the most-sold jersey.

Despite being 43 years old, Brady is still playing at a high level, he finished the 2020 season with 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with a 102.2 passer rating. On Opening Night, Brady talked about how difficult it will be to retire from the NFL.

"I think it's going to be hard to walk away whenever I decide to walk away because it's been a huge part of my life for a long time," Brady said. "I love thinking about it. Football, to me, is much more than just a sport. There's the physical element, there's the mental approach – how you're going to get the job done – and there's the emotional part. All of those things I've found ways to evolve at different times so that I could maximize my potential.

Brady also talked about possibly winning a Super Bowl for the Bucs. "We've just got to go finish the deal," he said. "It's been a great year thus far. I've learned a lot about myself, learned a lot about my teammates. But we've got a chance now to go accomplish the ultimate goal and we're four quarters away."