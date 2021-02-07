Cheetos Super Bowl Commercial: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Duet Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me'

✖

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher teamed up in front of the cameras, but not for a new movie. The former That '70s Show stars-turned-real-life husband-and-wife appeared in a hilarious Super Bowl LV commercial for Cheetos' new Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, with singer Shaggy taking an important part in the spot (which will air during the free-to-watch Super Bowl broadcast). While Kutcher sang the verses of "It Wasn't Me," Kunis claimed it was not her who stole his Cheetos, even though she had plenty of cheese dust on her fingers and mouth.

Before the big game, Cheetos released two teaser clips, showing some extra scenes that did not make the cut. In the first, Kunis overacted as she prepared for how she would tell Kutcher it was not her, only to have Shaggy tell her she was doing too much. In a second clip, Kutcher went through a bag of evidence, finding photos of Kunis with his bag of Cheetos before finding the empty bag itself in the envelope. Incredibly, in the spot itself, Kutcher bought Kunis' claim. "Well, that's the first time that's ever worked," Shaggy said at the end.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kunis said she and Kutcher are often asked about starring in Super Bowl commercials, but they usually decline the offer. This time, they saw the script and thought it was too funny to ignore. They also had an ulterior motive for saying yes: it got them out of the house and away from their children for two days. "Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off.' Literally, we were like, 'Yeah, OK, let's do it.' And so we did it," Kunis laughed. "And I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!'…It was amazing!"

Kunis clarified that she does love her children "very much," in case that was in any doubt. She said it was "really weird" for them to be away from Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. "Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency," Kunis explained to ET. "And my husband and I were super co-dependent for like eight years and in this pandemic, our kids are like, 'Where are you going?" And I was like, 'The bathroom.' We haven't left each other. We're in the house. Yeah, it was really weird for them. They forgot that we have to go out of the house!"

This year marks the 20th anniversary of "It Wasn't Me," so that makes it the perfect time to feature it in a Super Bowl commercial. It was produced by Frito-Lay's creative agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and directed by Bryan Buckley. Fans could get a free bag of the new Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix by taking a picture of the bag shown in the commercial and hold it down to unlock the offer.