Super Bowl 2020: Streaker Speaks out After Arrest

Kelly Green was arrested at the Super Bowl on Sunday for rushing onto the field and when arrested, she was seen showing her backside which drew a lot of attention on social media. On Monday, Green spoke out on the incident on Instagram and she seems to not regret getting tackled by police and missing the rest of Super Bowl LIV.

“Do what you want, when you want, life’s too short to have regrets,” she wrote on Instagram along with photos from the night. Thanks [NFL] for having me‼️”

Green’s post led to some interesting responses.

“How did you get your mugshot so quick?” one fan wrote.”Most don’t come out for 2-3 weeks.”

“So did u actually make the field?” another person wrote.

“What a legend,” another fan added.

The incident happened midway through the first quarter and Green was first identified as an Instagram model. TMZ was the first to report her name (whose also goes by Kelly Kay) and she has over 250,00 followers on social media.

Fellow model Collen McGinniss posted a video of the event on social media. Kay was trying to strip down as she was being taken off the field.

“You go b–h!! Look at that a–” McGinniss wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. She also tagged [kellykay], [kingvitaly], and [vitalyuncensored], which is the site known for the incident that happened with Kinsey Wolanski. She was seen streaking at the Champions League between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Green was released on Monday as she showed a poolside video.

“Young jail bait out of jail!” Green said, per TMZ. “Fresh out the pen! Fresh out Dade County, what?!”

Green could be convicted of misdemeanor trespass. If that happens, she could face up to one year in prison. Also, she could be punished by the NFL which could be a lifetime ban.

That is what Major League Baseball did with models Julia Rose and Lauren Summers as they were both escorted out the World Series back in October. Rose and Summers flashed the cameras behind home plate and it led to them being banned for life.

“During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business,” a letter read that was sent to Rose and Summers which was shared on Twitter.