Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato’s National Anthem Performance Had Fans’ Jaws on the Floor

Demi Lovato just delivered a powerful rendition of the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl, and her performance left fans with their jaws on the floor. Prior to kickoff, Lovato took the field and belted out The Star-Spangled Banner while wearing an all white outfit, and fans of the pop singer have been taking to social media to sing her praises. “THIS is how you do the National Anthem. Demi Lovato killed it,” one fan tweeted, while someone else wrote, “Demi Lovato is a POWERFUL vocalist, we love you [Demi Lovato]!”

Demi Lovato … Wow 👏👏👏👏👏

Sang that perfectly !! That was highkey the best version of the national anthem I’ve heard at a game ! #SuperBowl — Zen (@Chris_Tatarian) February 2, 2020

Demi Lovato is starting 2020 off so strong. So happy to see her thriving,” another user wrote, with one more fan gushing, “Demi Lovato ROCKED the national anthem. What a voice.”

All of us when When Demi Lovato hit that “for the land of the free” note. 🎶 Fantastic performance, Demi! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/74qFrZ8cO4 — Glamour (@glamourmag) February 2, 2020

Demi Lovato is having a WEEK ❤️#Superbowl pic.twitter.com/nyD6EpyYNm — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 2, 2020

now THAT is how to sing the national anthem in front of thousands of people at a huge event. Demi Lovato did THAT! #DemiXSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/S0jEEpZNYg — 𝐤𝐚𝐬 💫 (@isparklelovato) February 2, 2020

demi lovato singing the national anthem, THATS IT, THATS THE TWEET … #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/6Lp6Qbpaej — abi (@abi_gxc27) February 2, 2020

Yolanda Adams and Demi Lovato did our nation proud at the Super Bowl opening with America the Beautiful and The National Anthem today and the military was honored

Feels like America at the football game again. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) February 2, 2020

Watch Hailey and Justin supporting legend Demi Lovato while she performs the national anthem at the Superbowl 🥰 pic.twitter.com/wn4CUcNEms — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) February 2, 2020

DEMI LOVATO JUST DID THAT. WHISTLE TONE MAMA pic.twitter.com/VAhIufoAZ3 — DDL (@demifcknlovato) February 2, 2020

that’s how you fvcking sing the national anthem. demi lovato really did that #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zo6GBeaIbH — 🔥 (@marcolovatoxo) February 2, 2020

Demi Lovato was the best part of the whole #SuperBowl. Yes, I’m aware the game hasn’t started yet. — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) February 2, 2020

