Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Brings up Daughter Emme for Pepsi Halftime Show Performance

During the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Jennifer Lopez stunned the crowd by bringing out her daughter Emme to sing with her. Lopez and Shakira took the stage to helm the big show this year, and the young girl blew the crowd away with her incredible performance. Many Twitter users have since been commenting on the amazing moment.

Does J. Lo’s daughter have better vocals than her? That’s that Marc Anthony genes baybeeeeeeee. pic.twitter.com/13ut6rXDeG — Sie Rose. (@SieARose) February 3, 2020

“Jlo lit for bringing her daughter up there,” while another added, “Jlo’s daughter was the best part of that entire performance.”

“That was a great halftime show. Shakira and Jlo both killed it and Jlo had her daughter out there singing too,” another user said.

“That super bowl half time show was the best of a decade. We got stripper poles, we got shakira we got jlo, we got a dance team, we got Jlo’s daughter, we got a junior dance team, we got ass shaking, we got shakira 1990’s we got mf—in’ DANCING WITH THE STARS IM LIT,” one other user commented.

Halftime: I remember she sang that song with p-didy.

I remember she sang that song with Ben Affleck.

I remember she sang that song with that Alex Rodriguez.

I remember she sang that song with that dancer.

Oh, is that Mark Anthony’s daughter?

Puta!!

Jenny from around the block. — WarTortilla (@WarTortilla) February 3, 2020

Lopez and Shakira were announced as the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performers back in September.

Adam Harter, Senior Vice President, Sports, Media and Entertainment, PepsiCo issued a press release statement regarding the big announcement. “We’ve been working closely behind-the-scenes with our longstanding partners at the NFL, and now alongside Roc Nation to bring these mega superstars together. It is a testament to our partnership and commitment to push the envelope of what is possible,” he said.

“Throughout the years, Pepsi has had a strong heritage in music, working with a range of artists from Britney Spears to Ray Charles to Beyoncé. The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the most iconic and anticipated music performances of the year, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to the stage,” Todd Kaplan, Vice President, Marketing, Pepsi added. “These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages.”