Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Light up the Stage With Energetic Performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira proved they are one truly dynamic duo as they lit up the stage with an energetic performance during Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show. As the two superstars took to the stage with a combination of old favorites and new hits, social media couldn’t help but gush over the serious dose girl power.

Shakira kicked off the show, adding a few bars from Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” between her own material. “Wherever, Whenever” was among the songs she performed as she brought Latin flavors to the stage. Of course, her breakthrough hit “Hips Don’t Lie” was in the setlist.

There was still more to go though, as Lopez took over the stage, beginning with “Jenny From the Block.” She also made use of the pole dancing skills she learned while making Hustlers during her performance. Lopez’s daughter Emme joined Lopez and Shakira for “Let’s Get Loud” to end the show.

Prior to Sunday’s show, Lopez had teased an “explosion of fun and energy” during the halftime show’s announcement in September during a Thursday Night Football segment.

“This is gonna be so much fun!” Lopez said at the time. “[Shakira is] such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.”

“There’s nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven’t even seen us perform who get to see something special that night,” she continued. “It’s going to be an exciting show. …When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!”

What is Shakira’s workout regimen and diet because DAMN GIRL #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OuiBv2gu1d — Liv (@stevenrogered) February 3, 2020

People on Twitter were definitely feeling that energy, giving their takes on the performance from the start.

SHAKIRA. AN ICON. A LEGEND. THE TEAMS CAN GO HOME BECAUSE WE ALL WON JUST BEING AT THIS CONCERT — muskrat jack (@hayleyyjay) February 3, 2020

Photo credit: Fox Sports