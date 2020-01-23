Super Bowl 2020: Buffalo Wild Wings to Give Away Free Wings If Game Goes Into Overtime

This year’s Super Bowl features the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers and it’s expected to be one of the best Super Bowl matchups in recent memory. But fans are now hoping the game goes into overtime so they can get some free food — and we can’t blame them! This week, Buffalo Wild Wings announced if the Super Bowl ends in a tie during regulation, everyone in the U.S. will get free wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings started this promotion last year, but free wings weren’t given away as the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

“Football fans love to have fun with our established connection to overtime, tweeting at us any time a game goes to extra time. That was taken to the next level last year when free wings were on the line, so we knew we had to bring this program back, Seth Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer of Buffalo Wild Wings, said in a press release. “More football AND free wings? Now that’s something all football fans can get behind and root for on February 2.”

How can you get the free wings if the Super Bowl goes to OT? The promotion will take place at all Buffalo Wild Wings locations on Feb. 17 from 4-7 p.m. local time.

And What are the odds of the game going to overtime? “The moneyline for the game going into overtime opened at +875, meaning a $100 bet would net $975 (including stake) if the game goes to OT. This translates to Vegas thinking America has approximately a 10 percent chance of winning free wings!” the press release stated.

There has only been one Super Bowl to go overtime and that was three years ago when the New England Patriots rallied from 25 points down in the third quarter to defeat the Atlanta Falcons to win their sixth NFL championship. This year, two playoffs games finished in overtime which were the Houston Texans versus the Buffalo Bills; and the New Orleans Saints versus the Minnesota Vikings. Both games took place in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Chiefs enter this year’s Super Bowl as a small favorite and they have one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes. However, they are facing a 49ers team that has one of the top rushing attacks and defenses in the league.