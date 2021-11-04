Suns Owner Robert Sarver Repeatedly Used Racial Slurs and Sexist References, According to Report

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver allegedly called Golden State Warriors Draymond Green the N-word, after a game in 2016, according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN. The story goes into detail about Sarver’s tenure with the Suns, which includes allegations of racism and misogyny. For the Green incident, that happened when Earl Watson was the head coach, and he told Holmes about Sarver’s use of the N-word.

“You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [N-word],” Sarver, who is white, allegedly said, repeating the N-word several times in a row. Watson replied, “You can’t say that.” Sarver asked why, to which Watson replied “You can’t f—ing say that.” ESPN interviewed more than 70 former and current Suns employees since Sarver took over as owner in 2004. Some told ESPN that he used racially insensitive language repeatedly in the office. Employees also recalled a time where Sarver once passed around a picture of his wife in a bikini and spoke about times his wife performed oral sex on him.

“The level of misogyny and racism is beyond the pale,” one Suns co-owner said about Sarver. “It’s embarrassing as an owner,” Sarver told ESPN (through his legal team) he never used any racially insensitive language. However, he did admit to using the N-word once many years ago.

“On one occasion a player used the N-word to describe the importance of having each others’ back,” Sarver said through his attorneys. “I responded by saying, ‘I wouldn’t say n—a, I would say that we’re in the foxhole together.’ An assistant coach approached me a short time after and told me that I shouldn’t say the word, even if I were quoting someone else. I immediately apologized and haven’t said it ever again. The N-word has never been a part of my vocabulary.”

ESPN said the NBA has not “received a complaint of misconduct at the Suns organization through any of our processes, including our confidential workplace misconduct hotline or other correspondence,” per NBA spokesperson Mike Bass. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said she was not aware of any reporters from players of misconduct by Sarver or the Suns. The Suns are coming off a 2020-21 season where they lost the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals 4-2.