‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Washington vs. Cowboys

The Week 16 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Washington Football Team vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Washington is looking to get some revenge on the Cowboys after falling losing to them 27-20 two weeks ago. Tonight’s game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

Washington (6-8) needs to win tonight and its final two games of the season to have a chance to reach the playoffs. After earning a big 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, Washington has lost its last two games and is now one game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the final playoff spot. The good news for Washington is starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke is back in the lineup after being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“He looked good, he really did,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said of Heinicke, per the team’s official website. “He was throwing the ball well, movement was good. He seemed on top of everything so it was good to see him back out there.” Heinicke is happy to be back with the team and worked hard to get ready for a big matchup.

“Today at practice, I pushed it a little bit. I wanted to see where my body was at and what I was feeling,” Heinicke said this week. “I felt pretty good for the most part. I’m happy we have another day tomorrow to see where my body is at. I’m feeling pretty comfortable going into Sunday.”

The Cowboys (10-4) have clinched a playoff spot and are just one game behind the Green Bay Packers for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They have won their last three games and have yet to lose to an NFC East opponent. A big key for the Cowboys’ success is their defense as they have two Defensive Player of the Year candidate in linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive back Trevon Diggs.

“Well, we had [Jason] Hatcher, we had [DeMarcus] Ware, we had [Jay] Ratliff, we had those guys back here,” Cowboys owner JerryJones said, referring to the 2007 defense helping the Cowboys to finish 13-3 that season on his 105.3 The Fan radio segment on Tuesday, per the team’s official website. “I thought that was arguably a combination of some of the best players we’ve had on the interior. Beyond that, I’d have to go all the way back to the ’90s when we had such a rotation in the defensive line, and we really had fresh guys out there all the time.”