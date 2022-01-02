‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

The first Sunday night NFL game of 2022 takes place at Lambeau Field as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers. This is a big game for both teams as they are looking to solidify their spot in the postseason. Week 17 of Sunday Night Football will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Vikings (7-8) are one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the final wild-card spot in the playoffs. They have been up-and-down all year, but quarterback Kirk Cousins has put together a strong season, throwing for 3,971 yards, 30 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Cousins will not be playing in tonight’s game, though, as he’s tested positive for COVID-19. This means Sean Mannion will get the start at QB tonight.

“We hate to see that happen to Kirk, but he’s done a lot of great things for us,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said this week, per the team’s official website. “Sean is a really good football player, and we’re expecting him to go out and play really well.” Zimmer also said: “We knew that Sean was coming back, and Sean is extremely bright, he studies like crazy, he’s a great competitor. He’s put in his time, he’s earned this opportunity, and I think he’ll do great.”

The Packers (12-3) have already clinched the NFC North but are looking to secure the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. They have won their last four games, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the key to their success. In the last four games, Rodgers has completed 70.8% of his passes for 1,118 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions with a 119.9 passer rating. He’s making a strong case to win the MVP award for the fourth time in his career. But could this be Rodgers’ final season in Green Bay?

“I wouldn’t rule that out,” Rodgers told reporters this week. “I think that I’m just enjoying this season for this season. I think that playing next year will definitely be in the thought process. One of the things, wanting to not be a bum on the way out and still be able to play, I think, is important to me.”