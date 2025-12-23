‘Sunday Night Football’ Firework Rockets Onto Field

This week’s Sunday Night Football almost resulted in a major tragedy.

During the player introductions at M&T Bank Stadium this past Sunday, as the Baltimore Ravens were set to host the New England Patriots for a primetime matchup, one firework malfunctioned and was very close to hitting somebody on the field.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a video posted on Twitter/X, you can see one of the firework launchers shoot straight down into the grass instead of up in the air—while someone walking towards the endzone is just steps away.

According to TMZ Sports, no one was injured in the frightening incident.

It was reflective of the night overall for the Baltimore Ravens, who blew a 10-point lead and then fumbled the ball later to lose 28-24 to the Pats. Even worse, they lost their star quarterback Lamar Jackson to injury yet again, all but ensuring the Ravens’ playoff hopes are now nonexistent.

With a current record of 7-8, the Ravens will finish the season with an interleague duel against the Green Bay Packers and then a final showdown with their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Currently, the Steelers have a record of 9-6; if they win their upcoming game against the Browns on December 28, they clinch the division for the first time in five years and head to the playoffs.