‘Sunday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Colts vs. 49ers

Tonight’s edition of Sunday Night Football will feature two teams that are looking to play more consistent football. The Indianapolis Colts, who have a 2-4 record, will take on the San Francisco 49ers who, sit at 2-3 on the year. Tonight’s game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The game will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and the Yahoo Sports App.

Despite the Colts having a 2-4 record, they are in second place in the AFC South. Last week, the Colts dominated the Houston Texans 31-3, and running back Jonathan Taylor led the team with 145 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made his 2021 debut last week and caught four passes for 80 yards.

“It was fun, man,” Hilton, who missed the first five games of the season, said after the game, per the team’s official website. “The crowd had the energy — it was a little emotional running out of the tunnel. Just hearing those fans, man, makes it all worth it. And then being in the locker room with this team, these group of guys is unbelievable, and just the energy, the juice, that I bring to them, you (saw) it today. They just feed off my energy; me just being out there just brings so (many) smiles, so much enthusiasm to this team, and I just mean so much to them. So I’m glad I did it.”

After winning the first two games of the season, the 49ers have suffered three consecutive losses. And what makes things more frustrating for the 49ers is they lost all three games by seven points or less. When the 49ers start tonight’s game, they will be without backup quarterback Trey Lance, and defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Maurice Hurst due to injures. The good news is starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns to action after a three-week hiatus.

“That ‘couple of weeks’ thing was a little aggressive, came out the gate with that,” Garoppolo said, per ESPN. “I’ve done it before in the past, similar injuries to that. So, it was I just kind of knew my body and knew it was going to take a couple of weeks. It was just a little pull. It wasn’t anything too serious.”