'Sunday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2023 NFL Season

The NFL recently released its schedule for the 2023 NFL season, and there are a lot of fun matchups for NBC's Sunday Night Football. It all starts on a Thursday, Sept. 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions to kick off the season. Another game that stands out is the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers and that game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 23 exclusively on Peacock. The broadcast team for the Sunday Night Football games includes Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark.

Mike North, vice president of NFL broadcast planning and scheduling, recently appeared on The Season with Peter Schrager and explained why the Chiefs are playing the Lions to start the season and not the Philadelphia Eagles. "The last we saw of those two teams, they were playing an all-time great Super Bowl, and I think we all would have felt as fans, 'Man, let's just keep going. Let's play another quarter,'" North said, per the Kansas City Star. "And we thought long and hard quite honestly about using that game as the Kickoff Game. It was the last game of last year, first game of this year. Let's pick up right where we left off.

"But you could also see how Philly-Kansas City might be one of those games you can save until December. You've got to figure both of them are in the mix. And if you could put that in a national window in December with maybe a couple of one seeds on the line, what a great use of that asset." Here's a look at the Sunday Night Football schedule for the 2023 NFL season. Note: All games start at 8:20 p.m. ET.