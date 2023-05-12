'Thursday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2023 NFL Season
The 2023 NFL season is only a few months away, and fans now know which games will be played on Thursday night. The league recently announced the 2023 schedule for all 32 teams, and Prime Video will feature 16 regular season games and one preseason game for Thursday Night Football. One of the games will be played on Friday for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game.
"We are excited to feature a schedule filled with the game's brightest stars and many marquee matchups," Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon, said in a statement. "We start with two tremendous NFC battles, as the Vikings visit the Eagles and the Giants face the 49ers. We are looking forward to visiting so many great NFL stadiums with amazing atmospheres—we can't wait for the season to start!"
This is the second season Thursday Night Football will stream on Prime Video. The first season was a success as the production team earned five Sports Emmy nominations for its 2022 coverage — including Outstanding Live Series in its inaugural season. Here's a look at the Thursday Night Football schedule for the 2023 NFL season. Note: All the Sunday Night Football games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Preseason, Week 2 and Week 3
* Preseason game – Thursday, Aug. 24: Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 2 – Sept. 14: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3 – Sept. 21: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ersprevnext
Week 4 and Week 5
Week 4 – Sept. 28: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Week 5 – Oct. 5: Chicago Bears at Washington Commandersprevnext
Week 6 and Week 7
Week 6 – Oct. 12: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 7 – Oct. 19: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saintsprevnext
Week 8 and Week 9
Week 8 – Oct. 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills
Week 9 – Nov. 2: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelersprevnext
Week 10 and Week 11
Week 10 – Nov. 9: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Week 11 – Nov. 16: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravensprevnext
Week 12 - Week 14
Week 12 (Black Friday) – Friday, Nov. 24: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Week 13 – Nov. 30: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
Week 14 – Dec. 7: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelersprevnext
Week 15 - Week 17
Week 15 – Dec. 14: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 16 – Dec. 21: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Week 17 – Dec. 28: New York Jets at Cleveland Brownsprev