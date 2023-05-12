'Thursday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2023 NFL Season

The 2023 NFL season is only a few months away, and fans now know which games will be played on Thursday night. The league recently announced the 2023 schedule for all 32 teams, and Prime Video will feature 16 regular season games and one preseason game for Thursday Night Football. One of the games will be played on Friday for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game.

"We are excited to feature a schedule filled with the game's brightest stars and many marquee matchups," Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon, said in a statement. "We start with two tremendous NFC battles, as the Vikings visit the Eagles and the Giants face the 49ers. We are looking forward to visiting so many great NFL stadiums with amazing atmospheres—we can't wait for the season to start!"

This is the second season Thursday Night Football will stream on Prime Video. The first season was a success as the production team earned five Sports Emmy nominations for its 2022 coverage — including Outstanding Live Series in its inaugural season. Here's a look at the Thursday Night Football schedule for the 2023 NFL season. Note: All the Sunday Night Football games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.