Documentary About 2023 NFL Draft in the Works

Fans are about to get a closer look into the 2023 NFL Draft. Roku announced on Thursday it has partnered with Skydance Sports and NFL Films to produce the first-ever NFL Draft documentary feature film. The documentary was shot throughout all three days of this year's draft weekend in Kansas City and will look into the operations of four NFL teams, including the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars. The film will stream on The Roku Channel, and the release date has not been revealed.

"It's an honor to partner with NFL Films and Skydance Sports to give our streamers first-time, unprecedented access to the excitement, anticipation and emotion of the NFL Draft," Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media, said in a statement. "As we expand our original sports content offering, Roku Originals remains committed to sharing authentic stories, from world-class partners, only on The Roku Channel."

"At NFL Films, we take great pride in taking fans to places they have never been through dramatic, high-stakes storytelling," Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films, said. "We also seek to bring our very best original programming to new partners and new platforms in the US and all over the world. This project with our new partners at Roku and Skydance Sports promises to do just that, and fulfills our longstanding dream of taking audiences inside one of the most special and consequential events on the sports calendar."

This news comes as The Roku Channel added The NFL Channel to its live TV guide. The channel provided hundreds of hours of official programming from NFL films and NFL media, including documentaries and classic games. This also comes a few months after the NFL announced it has partnered with Netflix to produce a docuseries about three veteran quarterbacks.

"The NFL Draft is one of the great American spectacles and such a singular setting for documentary storytelling," Jon Weinback, President, of Skydance Sports, said. "This is a fantastic project, and we're enormously excited about bringing fans and viewers into the NFL's most sacred spaces on one of the most anticipated days in sports. With our great partners at NFL Films, we're thrilled to create the first of many premium sports programs for Roku's massive audience."