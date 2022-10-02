Sunday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chiefs at Buccaneers

The Week 4 edition on Sunday Night Football features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will square off for the first time since Super Bowl LV when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will kick off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Sunday's game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa despite the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The Chiefs (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the year, falling to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. But despite the loss Mahomes is off to a strong start to the season, completing 68% of his passes for 857 yards eight touchdowns and just one interception. He's also off to a strong start to his career, winning a Super Bowl, a Super Bowl MVP award, and an NFL MVP award in just five seasons. But can he be like Brady and play until his 45?

"Obviously, it's hard to play until you're 45 years old, and I don't want to be out there just hanging on, and I think you see what Tom is, that he's still playing at a very high level, and I think that that's why it's hard for him to give it up when you're playing at a high level," Mahomes said, per ESPN. "So, for me, I'm going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible, and as long as they let me play and I can play at a high level, I'll be out there."

Like the Chiefs, the Buccaneers (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the year, suffering a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. And while the Buccaneers are in a good position right now, Brady hasn't looked like his normal self, throwing three touchdown passes and one interception with an 89.2 passer rating in three games.

This week has been interesting for the Buccaneers as they had to temporarily move to Miami due to Hurricane Ian. "When you are dealing with some of the things that we are going to have to deal with this week, there's built-in excuses that should never be excuses for anything," Brady said on the Let's Go! Podcast. "We gotta approach the week with a championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we're going to have to go out there and find a way to win the game."