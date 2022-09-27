NFL Team Relocates to Different City Due to Hurricane Ian

One NFL team had to relocate due to Hurricane Ian moving into the area. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers temporarily moved to South Florida and will spend the week practicing at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex In Miami Gardens through the end of the week, if necessary, according to ESPN. A hurricane warning was issued for the Tampa Bay area Monday Night, and the worst of the storm is supposed to hit the area on Thursday. The team is set to play the Kansas City Cheifs at their home Stadium on Sunday.

"I don't think that anyone's really prepared for this. I know I've been preparing all morning and get all my stuff outside, try to put it inside, try to get all the stuff on the ground level up a little bit higher," Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday on the Let's Go! podcast. "I'm right here on the bay so they're talking about pretty high storm surges and it's a scary thing. I will say that it's a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep."

The NFL will monitor the situation in Tampa Bay to see if the game needs to be moved. If the game can't be played at Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers could use the Maimi Dolphins' home stadium as they will be in Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Thursday Night. It's also possible that the game could be moved to a place like Minneapolis if the NFL doesn't want to use Miami as a place to play a football game since it will need all the resources for the hurricane.

Even though Brady is thinking about the hurricane, he's also focused on beating the Chiefs. "Great opponent, well-coached, great quarterback, explosive offense, great D-coordinator, a lot of talented players on defense," Brady said on the podcast, per NFL.com. "They lost a tough one on the road (to the Colts), so they'll be hungry. They'll kind of have a normal week of prep. And, look, I think when you are dealing with some of the things that we're gonna have to deal with this week, there's built-in excuses that should never be excuses for anything.