Peek Inside Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard’s $52M Sprawling Los Angeles Estate

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard put his $52 million Los Angeles home on the market this past summer, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Back in 1993, Leonard bought two acres of land. However, it wasn’t until 1997 when Leonard and his wife started to build their dream home.

Measured at 16,773 square feet, the home has seven bedrooms, a media room, a large gym and a chef’s kitchen. Outside, the home includes a pool, putting green and a tennis court. There is also a two-story guest house at the pool.

Leonard is one of the greatest boxers in history. From 1977 to 1997 Leonard won world titles in five different weight classes. In his 20-year boxing career, Leonard posted a 36-3-1 record and he won his first 27 matches. His only draw came against Thomas Hearns in 1989.

The living room is very spacious and a great place for the entire family to enjoy different activities. The home is located in the Pacific Palisades which is one of the more laid-back communities in L.A. Some of the celebrities that live in the community are Matt Damon, Dan Aykroyd, Jennifer Garner and Steven Spielberg

Leonard never had to worry about food or cooking as the chef’s kitchen provides everything needed to have a great meal every day. He started to build the home once he retired from boxing, but he always made sure to keep himself fit. So the kitchen was likely used a lot when he was at home.

At the back of the house is another place to unwind and enjoy the outdoors. There are plenty of seating and tables if guests want to eat, read or just relax. It’s clear Leonard wanted to enjoy his time at home and wanted to make sure his guests did the same.

This aerial view shows how big the estate is. Leonard worked hard over the years to have a home like this. It’s not known who is in the running to buy the home, but whoever ends up with the home will enjoy it for a very long time.

The pool with the spa might be one of the best features of the home. With Leonard being out of the boxing game, he likely used the pool often to stay in shape. And it’s also likely he used the spa to relax as much as possible.

If Leonard didn’t want to go for a swim, it’s likely he used the tennis court to stay active. Having a tennis court at home means you have made it and it’s clear Leonard has done more than enough work over the years to have a tennis court.

Leonard might have a strong golf game because he has this putting course at home. Having a driving range or an actual golf course would have been something. But having the putting green is the next best thing.

Overall, it’s a house that Leonard called home for 20 years and it will always be a part of him. The estate is a reward of the accomplishments he has achieved over the years, but with him being 63 years old, it might be time for him to move on and let someone else enjoy the home.