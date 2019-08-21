Stipe Miocic Uses Baker Mayfield’s ‘Feeling Dangerous’ Quotes After Win Over Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic took down Daniel Cormier to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship over the weekend and he only had one thing to say after earning the victory. The star UFC fighter channeled his inner Baker Mayfield and said he “was feeling dangerous” after beating Cormier. Mayfield, the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, said this he was “feeling dangerous” after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons last year and it became on the top quotes of the year.

Miocic, 37, is now a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. He won the title the first time back in 2016 when he defeated Fabrício Werdum via knock out. He lost the title on July, 7 2018 when Cormier took him down by knockout punches.

According to MMA Fighting, Miocic did not get off to a good start in the second meeting with Cormier but he was able to pick things up in the later rounds of the fight. So what was the key for the turnaround?

“Stop fighting like a b—,” Miocic told the media after the fight. “I was fighting like a b—, I really was. To take nothing from D.C., he’s tough. He fought the best in the world, he beat the best in the world, and it just took me a little time to get my mojo, I just couldn’t feel it.

“One coach told me, ‘When you walked into that fourth round, I knew it was gonna be over. I just see it in your face, your swagger, your hips are moving, I knew it was gonna be good.”

So Miocic never lost confidence in his ability just like Mayfield never backed down from a challenge last year. The win against the Falcons was a turning point for the Browns as they finished the year with a 7-8-1 record after the starting the year 3-6-1.

“I just woke up feeling real dangerous,” Mayfield said with a laugh via Cleveland.com.

Gregg Williams, the then interim head coach said had three words to describe Mayfield’s performance.

“Won the day,” Williams said. “That’s the big thing. He was able to move things around and keep people open all over the field.”

Miocic is on top of the UFC world because of his “dangerous” feeling. Maybe this means we should bet on Mayfield and Browns to win the Super Bowl this year.