Steve Harvey Responds to Rob Gronkowski Spiking His LEGO Head

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski created an uproar on New Year’s Eve when he picked up a LEGO bust of comedian Steve Harvey and smashed it into hundreds of pieces. There were many that thought this was a fitting shot to Harvey’s ego while others were mortified. The host of Family Feud, however, wasn’t all that concerned.

TMZ recently caught up with Harvey on the street to ask him about the infamous moment from New Year’s Eve. Was he really angry at Gronkowski, or was this a planned bit? There were many questions, and Harvey provided the answer.

“That was an act, man,” Harvey said to TMZ. “Gronk’s a cool dude. I like him.”

As he continued to explain, the bust was impressive, but Harvey knew that his wife would not let him keep it around the house. Having the former tight end break it in such a memorable manner simply provided him with an easy out.

“My wife ain’t gonna let me put no LEGO statue of myself up in our house anyway,” Harvey continued. “Yeah, it was going to be in the trash.”

At the time of the incident, there were many that believed Harvey was genuinely angry to see his likeness broken into so many pieces. He reacted by staring at Gronkowski and questioning his mental state. In his opinion, the tight end was “mentally imbalanced.”

“Are you serious?” Harvey asked while staring at the pile of building blocks on the ground. “I don’t wanna work with him no more. Why is he here? Why are you here?”

The debate about this moment’s authenticity has since raged on into the new decade, but Harvey ended the discussion once and for all. He made it clear that this was a bit and that he wasn’t angry at Gronkowski. The LEGO Gronk Spike was all in good fun. It also helped create a talking point for those on social media.

Since retiring from the NFL following Super Bowl LIII, Gronkowski has been enjoying his life. He has partnered with several businesses to promote various products, and he has been welcomed into the FOX family. Appearances during the Thursday night NFL games were one part of this process, as was co-hosting the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Fans of the New England Patriots may want Gronkowski back on the roster to keep the offense moving, but that may not be happening anytime soon. He is far too busy and will continue to be for the coming months.

(Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)