Steph Curry Completely Transforms Into the Grinch for Holiday Costume Alongside Wife Ayesha

Christmas is nearly here, and stars around the country are celebrating in style. NBA star Steph Curry is getting in on the action, doing so in an effort to make the lives of hundreds of children special. He celebrated the holiday season by dressing up in a movie-accurate Grinch costume. His wife, Ayesha, played the role of Cindy Lou Who.

According to the photo posted to Instagram, Curry and Ayesha donned the festive outfits and were joined by their dog. These costumes were used for an event put on by the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which Curry uses to fight childhood hunger in the Bay Area.

“Christmas with the Currys! the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Max (aka Rez),” Curry wrote in the caption. “Thanks to everyone on the team that helped bring the 7th version to life. More to come [Eat. Learn. Play.]”

Following Curry’s post on Instagram, the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation revealed the impact that the NBA star and his wife were making in the Bay Area. They wore these costumes during the 7th Annual Christmas With the Currys, an event in which they provided gifts and brightened the day for hundreds.

As the post revealed, more than 500 families and more than 2,000 Oakland residents were in attendance for this event. Curry and Ayesha welcomed all of these individuals and provided them with gifts, candy canes, and other treats to make the day special.

“Children are our future and we are deeply dedicated to empowering them and opening doors for their futures,” Curry and Ayesha said when they launched the foundation in 2019. “This organization is all about instilling ongoing tangible change for underprivileged children growing up in the Bay Area and beyond. As parents, we see a multitude of unique opportunities our kids have access to, and our hope is that Eat. Learn. Play. and the critical fundamental development tools it provides will positively impact children in our community to live out their dreams.”

The Golden State Warriors star in Curry was the subject of headlines recently after alleged leaked nudes surfaced, but team sources have made it clear that he is not the one in the photos. Adding further evidence to this is that Ayesha has been joking about the photos on social media, using Eggplant at every opportunity.

The Currys are not concerned about these alleged leaked photos and are more focused on the Oakland community. Dressing up in these holiday costumes and providing gifts to thousands of locals is one way to brighten the season for those in need.

