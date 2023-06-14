Stefon Diggs: Why Buffalo Bills Are 'Very Concerned' About Star Wide Receiver

Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and has helped the Buffalo Bills become a Super Bowl contender. But it looks like Diggs has some issues with the team based on what happened this week. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Diggs was present at the team facilities for the Bills' mandatory minicamp on Monday and Tuesday morning but left before the beginning of practice. His absence has led to Bills head coach Sean McDermott telling reporters that he's "very concerned" about the situation.

It's not clear why Diggs is not taking part in minicamp as he signed a four-year, $104 million contract extension last year. However, the 29-year-old did post a pair of Instagram Stories on Tuesday night with cryptic messages. One message said, "I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg. The other message said, "My phone been silent for like 6 years. Ion play all them sounds and s–t."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters he is taking some of the blame for the Diggs drama. "There's things that I could do better to help out with this process and try to get him back here and be the Buffalo Bill that he's meant to be. I think we're just, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything," Allen said, per ESPN. "So again, just trying to talk and listen at the same time and hear him out. And like I said, just try to move this forward as quickly and as respectfully as possible."

Allen went on to express his love for Diggs. "Stef, he's my guy," Allen said. "Excuse my ... I f—ing love him. He's a brother of mine. This does not work, what we're doing here, without him. We wish he was in here today and was out there on the field with us and that's not the case, but I've got his back no matter what. And again, I've got no doubt that we will figure out what's going on. I frigging love him. I can't stress that enough."

Diggs was traded to the Bills in 2020 after spending his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Since joining the Bills, Diggs was named to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro Team twice.