Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts Instagram Video That Shows Car Going Over 100 mph

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could be in some hot water after what he posted on social media. On Tuesday night, the Pro Bowl wide receiver posted a video on Instagram which showed him in a car driving over 100 mph. It’s not known is Smith-Schuster took the video or if he was driving or both. But it’s not a good look for him and it’s possible the NFL could be looking into the matter.

A lot of Steelers fans had some interesting things to say about the video. One person wrote on Twitter, “My god. He’s transforming into Antonio Brown right before our eyes. And much faster than expected. Trade him after the season to avoid the embarrassment later.”

Another person believes that Steelers players shouldn’t be on social media during the season. The Twitter user wrote, “The Steelers would be so much better off if they could manage a social media ban for players at least during the season.”

This fan has a request for Smith-Schuster by writing, “Come on JuJu!!! Please man don’t be Gabe Rivera II brother!! You’re young and rich… please don’t be stupid!!”

And this fan is not surprised by the star wide receiver’s actions. The Twitter user wrote, “Why should anyone ever be shocked when money and fame takes over a person and they become entitled arrogant self-centered egotistical fools?”

The Steelers have not commented on the video and neither has Smith-Schuster. Right now Smith-Schuster is dealing with a concussion and knee injury and it’s uncertain he will play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He missed last Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals but the team won 16-10.

It has not been an easy year for Smith-Schuster. In 10 games, he has caught 38 passes for 524 yards and three touchdowns. The one thing he’s missing is Daryl Drake who was the Steelers wide receivers coach. Drake passed away earlier this year and Smith-Schuster paid tribute to him on social media.

“Coach was an amazing role model, not just for myself, but for a lot of people who he touched. I wish I could see you just one more time,” he said on Twitter. It won’t be the same out there on the field, in meetings, and I’m gonna miss all those long talks we used to have. We all know you want us to be successful and to play to win. Thank you for all the memories and life lessons you’ve taught me. Forever in my heart! Love you man. Rest in Peace Coach Drake.”