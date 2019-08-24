Steelers Wide Receiver Ryan Switzer Releases Clothing Line That Donates 100 Percent to Children’s Charity

Entering the 2019 regular season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer is on a mission. With Antonio Brown gone to Oakland, there is an open spot on this roster, meaning the former Dallas Cowboys draft pick could see a massive increase in opportunities. However, that isn’t the mission in question at the moment.

Switzer wants to raise money for those in need while simultaneously making an impact on the receiving corps.

Recently, Switzer revealed that he had designed some specialty shirts to celebrate his second season with the Steelers. These gray and yellow numbers show the Pittsburgh skyline and are emblazoned with text that says “Switz-Burgh.” While slightly goofy, what makes these shirts special is that 100 percent of Ryan’s portion of proceeds will be donated to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Oncology unit.

Excited to officially release the link to the @Represent website that will have my apparel this year! Remember, 100% of my shares will go directly to @ChildrensPgh! Please, support them & rock the gear! #SwitzBurgh https://t.co/Um5dGwGWV0 — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) August 21, 2019

Switzer has been searching for a true home since entering the league in 2017. He started his career as a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys but was traded to the Oakland Raiders after only one season. Switzer’s stint with the Silver and Black only lasted a few months before he was traded once again, this time to the Steelers.

Since being traded to the Steel City, however, Switzer has found his spot. The diminutive receiver tallied 253 receiving yards and one touchdown during his first season with the Steelers, along with 607 yards on kickoff returns.

With free-agent Donte Moncrief joining a group that is headlined by JuJu Smith-Schuster, there is a concern about Switzer seeing fewer opportunities than initially expected, but that is less pressing for the former Cowboys and Raiders wideout. At this point in his young career, he simply wants to help those in need.

The UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is the only hospital in southwestern Pennsylvania that is dedicated solely to the care of infants, children and young adults. Keeping this care center funded is critical for the state, and now Switzer is doing whatever he can to make this a possibility.

If he raises enough money for the children’s hospital, Switzer may soon be known as the man that changed “Switz-Burgh” for the better.